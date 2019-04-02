Can Baltimore remove a mayor from office? Without conviction, it's complicated.

Forcing Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh from office — should the calls for her resignation turn to calls for removal — would be tricky and perhaps not possible without a conviction.

Councilman Ryan Dorsey said the city’s charter clearly spells out how to remove a member of the council or the comptroller, but “there’s no way for the council to remove a mayor.” He said he is glad to see Pugh step aside in the midst of a controversy surrounding the no-bid deal she had with the University of Maryland Medical System. And, Dorsey said, he looks forward to her stepping down.

Pugh announced Monday she would take an indefinite leave of absence to recover after being hospitalized with pneumonia. Her decision to step aside came hours after Gov. Larry Hogan called for an investigation into the deal, which paid her hundreds of thousands of dollars for copies of her self-published “Healthy Holly” book series.

Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke said she also is not familiar with any process in Baltimore’s strong-mayor form of government that would allow city officials to remove the chief executive. Clarke’s service on the City Council dates to 1975.

“We don’t have the power and we’re not inclined to do this,” Clarke said. “Let the circumstances take their course.”

The question about removing a mayor was investigated when then-Mayor Sheila Dixon was facing charges of theft and perjury. Dixon resigned in 2010 as part of plea deal with the Maryland state prosecutor.

A review of the City Charter, state constitution and legal articles by The Baltimore Sun at that time showed that removing a mayor from office without a conviction would be difficult — and perhaps impossible.

Voters statewide overwhelmingly approved a 2012 constitutional amendment that would automatically suspend elected officials from office when they are found guilty of a crime, not at sentencing.

The City Council could ask voters to amend the charter, but that could not happen until the 2020 general election.

Under the state constitution, elected officials become disqualified for public office upon conviction of crime. Referring specifically to Baltimore, the constitution says the mayor can be removed by the governor after a conviction.

The General Assembly does have the authority to impeach a governor, lieutenant governor and judges, under provisions explicitly stated in the constitution. But whether that includes the Baltimore mayor is not clear.

A 1973 opinion by the state’s attorney general concluded that an elected Frederick County sheriff could be impeached. That sheriff, Richard O. Baumgartner, was indicted on 32 counts including false pretenses, embezzlement and malfeasance in office.

Baltimore Sun research librarian Paul McCardell contributed to this article.

