Baltimore Mayor Pugh to address Healthy Holly book deal with University of Maryland Medical System

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will hold a news conference Thursday evening at City Hall to share details of her Healthy Holly book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System, her spokesman said.

Pugh was released from Johns Hopkins Hospital earlier Thursday after being treated for pneumonia, the spokesman said.

The mayor’s office had previously said that once she was out of the hospital, she would talk about the Healthy Holly book deal with reporters and take questions about the $500,000 in payments from the medical system while she was on its board.

Pugh’s office said Thursday that she “will address members of the media in a press conference to detail the arrangement with the University of Maryland Medical System to produce her Healthy Holly children's book series.”

Pugh was hospitalized over the weekend and has had not appeared in public since then. A member of her staff took her place at Wednesday’s Board of Estimates meeting.

Her illness coincided with intense scrutiny of the book deal. Pugh has not provided records documenting 80,000 copies of the healthy living books that were supposedly printed, and The Baltimore Sun has not been able to account for that many copies.

