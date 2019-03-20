Baltimore Mayor Pugh says she paid taxes on book sales, calls inquiries a 'witch hunt'

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says she has properly reported and paid taxes on all sales of her “Healthy Holly” books and called inquiries into her deals with the University of Maryland Medical System a “witch hunt.”

Pugh declined to provide copies of her personal and business tax records related to the $500,000 she has received from the medical system for 100,000 books since 2011, a period that includes her time as a state senator and as mayor.

She said she has returned the most recent $100,000 she received from the medical system since resigning from its board Monday amid questions about the deal. The first-term Democrat also said she understood the concerns that state lawmakers are having about business deals between UMMS and its board members.

Two other board members who have had business relationships with UMMS — John W. Dillon and Robert L. Pevenstein — resigned Tuesday and four others with contracts were placed on leave.

“All my income is reported to the IRS and everything is filed,” Pugh said in a telephone interview with The Baltimore Sun Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t know what witch hunt y’all are on, but it’s done. I’ve got 1099’s and I pay my taxes and everything is filed.”

Full coverage: Scandal involving University of Maryland Medical System board members »

The mayor broke her silence on the issue as legislative leaders in Annapolis were set to meet Wednesday with medical system officials about potential conflicts of interest among board members. Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot blasted the mayor for striking a deal to sell books to UMMS while she served on a powerful Senate committee that approved millions in state aid to the system.

He said Maryland citizens are outraged. “Everybody is wringing their hands about the self-dealing that was going on,” Franchot said.

In the interview, Pugh said she decided to return $100,000 to the medical system because she is still working on her latest book — “Healthy Holly: Walking With My Family” — and wanted to fully “settle” her relationship with UMMS after resigning from the board.

“I just wanted to finish it myself,” she said.

Pugh said she approached UMMS officials with samples of her first book at a national conference on “healthy lifestyles” in 2008. She could not recall which UMMS officials she approached, or where the conference was held.

She said that after she shared the “mission” of her books and concerns about obesity, UMMS officials expressed interest. She said the company also makes children’s clothes. The mayor is part owner of a thrift store in Pigtown called 2 Chic Boutique.

Pugh said she has not sold her Healthy Holly books beyond those she provided for the UMMS deal, adding that those books “are mostly distributed.”

The mayor said she did not know “all the places that they’ve been used,” but that some of the books had gone to schools and daycare centers.

She said she believed she sent 21,000 books to the Baltimore City Public School System.

In a tax filing with the Internal Revenue Service, the medical system reported making a grant worth $100,000 to the school system by donating 20,000 of the books in the year ended June 30, 2017. UMMS officials previously had said the transaction was a purchase of books from Pugh, not a grant.

“Many of the elementary schools around the city should have received them,” the mayor told The Sun. “I don’t know why they haven’t distributed them.”

Schools officials have said that they received an “unsolicited” shipment of an unknown number of books from Pugh sometime between 2011 and 2013, but that they have not been able to locate any documentation related to the shipment.

They said about 8,700 copies of Pugh’s book “Healthy Holly: Fruits Come in Colors Like the Rainbow” are being stored in a warehouse. They said they never received a grant from the medical system.

Describing her company, Pugh said Healthy Holly LLC “is not a book company” but “a company promoting healthy lifestyles for children.” She said she would explain the difference in coming days.

Healthy Holly LLC was incorporated on Jan. 13, 2011 for the purpose of manufacturing and distributing “various products and/or services related to Healthy Holly brand and [re]lated activities,” according to incorporation records.

The company has “book groups and all kinds of other stuff,” Pugh said in the interviw. An avid runner, Pugh said she hopes the books “get people to understand the lifestyle changes” needed to stay healthy.

Asked if she would release her tax returns, or tax documents for her company, Pugh said she would not “because I did everything right.”

A spokesman for the medical system, Michael Schwartzberg, said UMMS “purchased the books and made payment to Healthy Holly, LLC, and provided a Form 1099 to that business entity.”

The medical system did not report to the IRS any compensation to Pugh because the transaction was with her company, he said.

Schwartzberg also said the medical system was not required to report the transactions because each did not exceed a threshold of $100,000. UMMS has previously said it paid $100,000 each of the five times it bought the mayor's books from 2011 to 2018.

“The medical center purchased ‘Healthy Holly’ books through a third party and Mrs. Pugh was the recipient of the profit on the sale,” states the medical system’s tax form for the year ending June 30, 2013. “Books were purchased at or below fair market value.” The value listed in the tax form was $100,000.

Despite calling the transactions book purchases in public statements, UMMS in tax forms for years ending 2015 and 2017 reported the deals as “grants” — one to Health Holly LLC and one to the school system. The report lists Pugh’s home address as the location of the school system.