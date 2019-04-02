A $500 fine for unauthorized renovations at Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's house has gone unpaid for 2 years

A $500 fine issued over unauthorized renovations at a new house Catherine Pugh bought just after becoming mayor of Baltimore has gone unpaid for more than two years, city housing department records show.

A housing department spokeswoman said the outstanding fines and penalties now total $1,500.

A housing inspector issued a violation notice on March 15, 2017, saying work at the house in the 3400 block of Ellamont Road in Ashburton was done “without or beyond the scope of permit.”

Pugh bought the house in December 2016, just days after she was sworn in as mayor. The following January, a man named Michael Miller applied for a building permit to replace 10 interior doors at the property and make changes to four basement windows. That February, another permit was issued for electrical, heating and plumbing work at the house.

But the inspector issued the citation to Miller, writing that work had been done to change the windows without the proper authorization from the city’s historical preservation commission and that other work was done without “proper inspections.”

In April 2017, a senior official at the city’s housing department wrote a two-page memo to then-acting director Michael Braverman outlining a “compliance path forward.”

The memo describes several levels of approvals the mayor needed to get from the preservation commission for work on a deck and porch, and the replacement of exterior windows and doors.

Tammy Hawley, the housing department spokeswoman, said the memo was shared with Pugh.

Officials also issued a “penalty surcharge” that remains open, Hawley said.

“It is our understanding that the Mayor and her attorney are now working to bring the property into compliance,” Hawley said.

Hawley said that Miller had taken responsibility for not obtaining the right permits.

Miller could not be reached for comment. Steven D. Silverman, Pugh’s lawyer, could not be reached for comment.

Pugh — who is now on indefinite leave as Baltimore’s mayor — bought the 2,400-square-foot, two-story Ellamont Road house for $117,500, significantly below the property’s tax assessment of $194,000.

Pamela King, one of a group of siblings who sold the house, said her aging mother had been living there but needed to move into an assisted living facility so they decided to sell. King said the home needed significant repairs and that Pugh’s offer price was the best they received.

“We never received anything higher than what Pugh offered,” King said.

This article will be updated.

Mayor Catherine Pugh holds a press conference about her "Healthy Holly" books.

