Lawyer for Baltimore Mayor Pugh says not to expect decision on resignation today

A lawyer for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says not to expect her to make a decision on resigning from office Tuesday.

Pugh announced April 1 that she was taking a leave of absence to recover from a case of pneumonia. The leave coincided with mounting questions over her sales of self-published Healthy Holly books and investigations into her financial dealings.

On Thursday, federal agents raided Pugh’s home, City Hall office and other locations tied to her.

Steve Silverman, Pugh’s lawyer, has previously said she was not “lucid” enough to make a decision about whether to quit.

The City Council, members representing Baltimore in the House of Delegates, and business organization the Greater Baltimore Committee had all called on Pugh to resign before the federal raids. Gov. Larry Hogan joined those calls after the searches took place.

Pugh has continued to receive her $185,000 salary while on leave.

