Road closures and parking restrictions announced for Preakness on Saturday

Several roads in Northwest Baltimore will be closed to traffic and parking to accommodate the more than 100,000 people expected to descend on Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness Stakes this weekend, the city Department of Transportation announced Monday.
Officials are strongly urging attendees to carpool or use public transportation, and cars in restricted areas and neighborhood streets will be ticketed and towed to Cylburn Avenue just south of Northern Parkway.
A guide to Preakness Stakes 2019 »
The adjustments are as follows:
From 10 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Saturday:
- Manhattan Avenue – one way eastbound from Winner Avenue to Pimlico Road
- Whitney Avenue – one-way westbound from Pimlico Road to Key Avenue
- Sulgrave Avenue – one-way westbound from Stuart Avenue to Highgate Avenue
- Rockwood Avenue – one-way eastbound from Key Avenue to Berkeley Avenue
- Simmons Avenue – one-way southbound from Rockwood Avenue to Manhattan Avenue
- Woodcrest Avenue – one-way northbound from W. Northern Parkway to Rockwood Avenue
- Merville Avenue – one-way southbound from Glen Avenue to W. Northern Parkway
- Berkeley Avenue – one-way northbound from Whitney Avenue to Glen Avenue
- Stuart Avenue – one-way northbound from W. Northern Parkway to Sulgrave Avenue
- Rusk Avenue – one-way southbound from Whitney Avenue to W. Northern Parkway.
From 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday:
- Rogers Avenue – closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway
- Bland Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Key Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Woodcrest Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Merville Avenue – cosed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Stuart Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Rogers Avenue – one-way westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue
- Winner Avenue – one-way northbound Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway
From 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday
- Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.
- Cylburn Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue
From 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday
- Hayward Avenue – one-way eastbound from Park Heights to Winner Avenues
From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday
- Pimlico Road – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue
- Pimlico Road – one-way northbound from Ken Oak Avenue to W. Greenspring Avenue
- Westbound W. Northern Parkway – closed from Falls Road to W. Greenspring Avenue
- North & South Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed
A temporary emergency travel lane will be installed along the median of eastbound W. Northern Parkway between Park Heights Avenue and Greenspring Avenue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Pimlico’s gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the Preakness post time is 6:48 p.m.