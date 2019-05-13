Road closures and parking restrictions announced for Preakness on Saturday

Several roads in Northwest Baltimore will be closed to traffic and parking to accommodate the more than 100,000 people expected to descend on Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness Stakes this weekend, the city Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Officials are strongly urging attendees to carpool or use public transportation, and cars in restricted areas and neighborhood streets will be ticketed and towed to Cylburn Avenue just south of Northern Parkway.

The adjustments are as follows:

From 10 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Saturday:

Manhattan Avenue – one way eastbound from Winner Avenue to Pimlico Road

Whitney Avenue – one-way westbound from Pimlico Road to Key Avenue

Sulgrave Avenue – one-way westbound from Stuart Avenue to Highgate Avenue

Rockwood Avenue – one-way eastbound from Key Avenue to Berkeley Avenue

Simmons Avenue – one-way southbound from Rockwood Avenue to Manhattan Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – one-way northbound from W. Northern Parkway to Rockwood Avenue

Merville Avenue – one-way southbound from Glen Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Berkeley Avenue – one-way northbound from Whitney Avenue to Glen Avenue

Stuart Avenue – one-way northbound from W. Northern Parkway to Sulgrave Avenue

Rusk Avenue – one-way southbound from Whitney Avenue to W. Northern Parkway.

From 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday:

Rogers Avenue – closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – cosed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Rogers Avenue – one-way westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Winner Avenue – one-way northbound Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

From 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Cylburn Avenue – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue

From 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday

Hayward Avenue – one-way eastbound from Park Heights to Winner Avenues

From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday

Pimlico Road – closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Pimlico Road – one-way northbound from Ken Oak Avenue to W. Greenspring Avenue

Westbound W. Northern Parkway – closed from Falls Road to W. Greenspring Avenue

North & South Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed

A temporary emergency travel lane will be installed along the median of eastbound W. Northern Parkway between Park Heights Avenue and Greenspring Avenue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Pimlico’s gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the Preakness post time is 6:48 p.m.

