Baltimore transportation director resigns amid wide-ranging review of her leadership

Michelle Pourciau, the Baltimore transportation director, resigned Friday, a city councilman said, just days after The Baltimore Sun reported that the city's internal watchdog was conducting a wide ranging review of her leadership and morale in the department.

German Vigil, a spokesman for the transportation department, said that Pourciau no longer works for the city and that Frank Murphy is serving as acting director.

Councilman Ryan Dorsey said he had been briefed that Pourciau submitted her resignation late Friday afternoon.

Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General has spent months interviewing dozens of current and former employees about the department's workplace operations and morale under Pourciau, Sources told The Sun that they had been interviewed by OIG investigators about her leadership. Dorsey put the number of people who had been questioned in the dozens. The councilman said he expects the OIG’s final report to conclude that Pourciau “is an explicit barrier to the department being able to attract and retain top talent.”

“She is an embarrassingly incompetent DOT director,” Dorsey said Friday.

A spokesman for Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young was not immediately able to comment.

This article will be updated.

