More than 40 percent of Baltimore Police officers don't feel comfortable making proactive arrests, survey says

Of the 362 Baltimore Police officers who participated in a recent survey, more than 40 percent said they don’t feel comfortable making proactive arrests.

The voluntary survey conducted by Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer at the end of 2018 was sent via department email to police department leadership, officers and civilian members who responded anonymously. The short questionnaire asked basic biographical information, including their ages and how long the respondents had served on the force, and questions about overall morale.

The results showed 43 percent said they do not feel “comfortable making self-initiated arrests,” which Schleifer said refers to proactive calls when officers are on patrol and they witness an incident and intervene, as opposed to calls they respond to through 911.

“They’re afraid,” Schleifer said. “In this political environment, you have to justify every move you make.”

Schleifer, whose district overlays the Northern and Northwest police districts, said he was not surprised by the responses, but said he hopes they will be used to help address some of the department’s systemic issues.

He shared the results of the survey with Acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Thursday afternoon. Though the survey showed significant concerns among officers, Schleifer said Harrison did not seem surprised by the officers’ responses, and responded with specific ideas on how to address tactical departmental issues.

“It’s refreshing. He’s seen challenges similar to ours,” Schleifer said. He said Harrison is taking action by evaluating the command staff and determining what, if any, changes need to be made, which Schleifer said any successful leader would make a priority.

Among the challenges highlighted by the survey is that 44 percent said they don’t “fully understand the consent decree” while 74 percent said they “feel restricted by the consent decree.” Only 60 percent said they feel “adequately trained” while 78 percent said they feel the department has “lowered our hiring standards.”

The majority of those who took the survey — 68 percent — said they do not feel city leadership supports law enforcement.

Most who took the survey — 83 percent — were sworn officers and the rest were administrative personnel.

Of the officers who responded, 28 percent were ages 25 to 34; 32 percent were 35 to 44 ; 32 percent were 45 to 54; and 7 percent were 55 or older. The majority were also experienced officers. Only 8 percent had served up to five years; 19 percent had served five to 10 years; 19 percent had served 10 to 15; 21 percent had served 15 to 20 years; and 33 percent had served 20 or more years.

The survey also allowed officers to write in responses to detail their concerns and also ways they thought crime could be lowered.

One officer wrote: “Morale won’t rise until the Department and its officers receive consistent public support from the Mayor, City Council and State’s Attorney. No one is asking that corruption be tolerated. What we are asking is that when we investigate crimes and make arrests or issue citations that our elected leaders support us when we encounter resistance.”

One section allowed the officers to say what they would want to tell the next police commissioner.

“Invest more in the men and women who do the job. … If police officers are detailed to patrol for a period of time, have a strategy for them, and don’t just use them as a scarecrows on street corners.”

Others asked for more interaction with the commissioner, including attending roll calls or taking ride-alongs with officers. Some simply asked for more officers.

A detective said: “We don’t have enough people in my unit. The volume of cases we have is absurd given our manpower. It leads to mistakes, and inadequate follow up investigations which lead to sloppy prosecutions. None of which is for lack of trying.”

