Council President says Baltimore police seem to be 'stonewalling' auditors

Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Monday it appeared that the police department was “stonewalling” city auditors looking into the agency’s performance at attracting new recruits.

Auditor Audrey Askew told members of a city commission that oversees her work that the police department hadn’t supplied information to back up claimed recruitment performance, that officials were at times not returning her calls and that the department had not signed a formal engagement letter with the auditors.

Commission member Comptroller Joan Pratt, whose office includes the auditors, said she had spoken directly with the interim police commissioner to resolve some of the communication issues.

Young, who is a member of the commission, said the way the police department was participating in the routine audit was “unacceptable.”

“It seems like the agency is stonewalling the auditor,” Young said. “We can tell when someone doesn't want to give up their information.”

Young asked a representative for the mayor who attended the hearing to follow up with the police department and the commission agreed to invite the police commissioner and the department's chief financial officer to its next meeting to answer questions.

The police department reports progress on four recruitment targets in annual budget books — the number of applications received, number of recruits hired, the percentage of recruits who completed training and how many new hires stay with the department for five years. It wasn't clear which targets were under review and Askew declined to answer questions after the hearing.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow said late Monday that he was not familiar with the problems the auditor described.

Askew told the commission that the police department had blamed a staff transition for the issues and said it was trying to cooperate with her review.

But Councilman Bill Henry, one of the commission members, said that didn't seem to be the case.

“The comptroller herself had to call over to the acting commissioner,” Henry said. “I am comfortable saying that department is not cooperating.”

After Askew said she had been told the police department had no data to share, Young questioned whether that could be the case.

“It’s their responsibility to have data to support what they do,” Young said. “I think we should press them more for that information and they should provide that information. I’m quite sure they have it.”

Askew responded: “We’ve asked them several times.”

In the most recent budget documents, the police department reported that it fell short of its recruitment goals. In the 2017 budget year it reported attracting 1,186 applications out of a targeted 2,500 and recruited 153 officers when its goal was 200.

The department has struggled for years to train enough new recruits to keep pace with officers leaving and Mayor Catherine Pugh has said she wants to increase the size of the police force.

But police leaders have reported in recent months a surge in applications after a team revamped the process.

