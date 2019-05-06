Off-duty officer injured in motorcycle crash early Monday, Baltimore police say

An off-duty Baltimore Police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash in East Baltimore on Monday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At 3:29 a.m., police responded to an accident in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway, spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy said.

The off-duty police officer was riding his personal motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle, Fennoy said. The accident occurred near the interchange with Interstates 95 and 895.

The officer was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center with leg injuries, Fennoy said. He is in stable condition, she said.

