Judge orders 'Plainpotatoess' to steer clear of several individuals and 20 Baltimore businesses

A judge has ordered a Baltimore man with the online persona “Plainpotatoess” to avoid several individuals and 20 local businesses in the Mount Vernon, Canton and Federal Hill neighborhoods.

Marquel Carter, 20, of the 2400 block of E. Madison St. was charged in February with one count of second-degree assault, six counts related to harassment and 20 counts of trespassing — all of which stem from incidents that allegedly occurred while he was filming content for his viral social media accounts under the name “Plainpotatoess.”

A self-described troll, Carter has generated hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Before Carter’s legal repercussions arose, the accounts frequently shared videos of the 20-year-old approaching people on the street or in businesses and making fun of their appearances and responses. His Twitter account has since been deactivated.

Carter was instructed Tuesday by Judge Kathleen Sweeney to stay away from the alleged victims named in court records until his trial dates, which attorneys agreed to spread out between several days in April and May because of the large quantity of charges. Sweeney also specified Carter is to refrain from posting about the businesses and individuals to his popular social media accounts.

The businesses named in court included popular restaurants, bookstores, gas stations and a mattress store.

Carter, who was represented in court Tuesday by a private attorney, said he was nervous about the allegations he is facing. In February, he called people sensitive and defended the videos, before apologizing and stating he had not realized people were so seriously bothered by his antics.

“I know y’all really hate me and whatever I say probably isn’t going to change a darn thing, but I didn’t mean to hurt anyone or traumatize anyone,” Carter said at the time. “I was very oblivious to what I was doing and was very cocky.”

These days, Carter still posts as “Plainpotatoess” on Facebook and Instagram, but has not shared any videos resembling the content he created before he was charged.

