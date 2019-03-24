Baltimore police report the return of 11-month old girl thought to be kidnapped

Baltimore police reported that 11-month-old Khamaya Jean Walston, who had been reported kidnapped, was returned to her grandmother Sunday evening.

Police had sought the child’s father, Asantae Walston, 23, who has no fixed address, after being told he took her from her grandmother’s home in the 1200 block of Silverthorne Road just before noon Sunday, after entering the home and threatening the grandmother.

Asantae Walston “appeared to be under the influence at the time of the abduction,” police said.

The toddler’s grandmother contacted police and informed investigators that an unknown male returned Khamaya unharmed Sunday evening.

