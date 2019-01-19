Two men shot, one fatally, in Parklane, South Baltimore neighborhoods, police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents Saturday evening, according to Baltimore police.

Officers were called around 4:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North in the Parklane neighborhood for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

There, officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

In South Baltimore, police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the first block of E. Heath Street, where they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police believe the man was approached by two unknown suspects, who attempted to rob him and then shot him in the leg before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed