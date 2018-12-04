'This story struck my heart': Oprah tweets about woman killed in Baltimore after offering money to panhandler

The story of a Harford County woman who was killed while trying to offer money to a panhandler in Baltimore has drawn national attention, including from celebrity media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Jacquelyn Smith, 54, was fatally stabbed by a man through her rolled-down car window after giving money to a woman panhandling in the rain in East Baltimore early Saturday, her husband, Keith Smith, said.

Jacquelyn Smith had her necklace and pocketbook snatched by the woman and a man, who approached under the guise of thanking her for giving the woman money, Keith Smith said.

Detectives do not have any leads on the pair’s identities.

Winfrey tweeted a link to a CNN article on the incident, along with the message that she had herself given money to people panhandling but would think twice before ever doing so again.

“This story struck my heart,” Winfrey wrote. “To J.S. family I hope her death gets people ‘woke’ to change.”

Winfrey spent more than seven years in Baltimore beginning in 1976, and she served as an achorwoman for WJZ.

