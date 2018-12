The Baltimore City Fire Department was responding to an oil spill in the Inner Harbor Friday morning, a spokesman for the department said.

A “petroleum product” spilled into the harbor near 601 E. Pratt St., the spokesman said. Fire crews responded at about 10:25 a.m. and were working to contain the spill.

It was not immediately clear where the oil came from or how the spill occurred.

This article will be updated.

