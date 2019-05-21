Police officer taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crash in South Baltimore

An officer with Baltimore police’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being involved in a crash in South Baltimore.

Spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said the crash happened on West Lombard Street and South Calhoun Street around 8:30 p.m.

She added that the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening and that he was taken to the hospital for “a precautionary evaluation.”

She did not respond to questions about what caused the crash and did not say whether any other vehicles were involved.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, the union that represents the department’s rank-and-file officers, said in a statement that it was sending two members of its leadership team to check on the officer’s condition.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC