Where to find the best view of Baltimore's New Year's Eve fireworks

Tens of thousands of Baltimoreans are expected to come watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks along the Inner Harbor Monday night.

The festivities start at 9 p.m. with a performance by dance rock troupe Thunderball at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, located at Pratt and Light streets. At midnight, fireworks ignite from two barges in the harbor.

Revelers should bring an umbrella this year — forecasters predict it will rain.

Here are some spots where you can watch the fireworks, including the Inner Harbor promenade and the surrounding neighborhoods of Federal Hill, Locust Point and Canton.

Inner Harbor Ice Rink will stay open until 12:30 a.m., so you can skate late and watch fireworks from the ice. Keep warm near fire pits nearby. You’ll be competing for a prime viewing spot with thousands of other spirited patriots, but the fireworks should make it all worthwhile.

Federal Hill Park, 300 Warren Ave. The South Baltimore hilltop has been a gathering place for celebratory Baltimoreans for centuries. Get there early for the best seats and parking.

Middle Branch Park, 3301 Waterview Ave. Just south of the Hanover Street Bridge is the largest expanse of natural shoreline on Baltimore Harbor. Offers a clear view of the city skyline and the fireworks.

Tide Point Waterfront Park, 1020 N. Haubert St., near Under Armour headquarters. This waterfront promenade attracts smaller crowds than the Inner Harbor or Federal Hill, and the views are equally impressive.

Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St., is also likely to draw a crowd.

Metro SubwayLink and Light RailLink service are extended for one hour after the fireworks display. All routes of the Charm City Circulator are also extended an hour after the event.

For more information on Baltimore’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular, call 410-752-8632 or visit promotionandarts.org.

