Norfolk Southern railroad employee fatally struck by train in Baltimore

A Norfolk Southern railroad employee was fatally struck by a train in Baltimore Thursday morning, officials said.

It’s unclear where in the city the employee was struck. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators to review the incident, which it said was an accident.

A Baltimore Police spokesman confirmed that a man was struck but referred further questions to the Norfolk Southern Railway Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Jon Glass said he did not immediately have details but would provide them when they became available.

“There was a fatality on a railroad facility in Maryland,” Glass said.

This story will be updated.

