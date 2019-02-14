'American Ninja Warrior' to film at Rash Field in Baltimore this spring

The TV show "American Ninja Warrior" will film at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor this April.

The show, which airs on NBC during the summer, follows competitors as they tackle challenging obstacle courses in city qualifying and finals rounds throughout the country.

Top competitors in each of the city finals rounds move on to the national finals, where they compete on a four-stage course. The winner will take home $1 million.

Now in its eighth season, "American Ninja Warrior" was developed from the Japanese show "Sasuke," and is a test of strength, flexibility and endurance skills used in the sport of parkour.

Baltimore is one of seven cities where the filming will take place; the others are Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Tacoma, Wash. The national finals will take place in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, crews will film in Baltimore April 28 and 29.

