What happened at Mondawmin? Newly obtained documents shed light on start of Baltimore riot.

Newly obtained dispatch records from the Maryland Department of Transportation about the Baltimore riot that began near Mondawmin, sheds some light on what happened that day.

Newly obtained dispatch records from the Maryland Department of Transportation about the Baltimore riot that began near Mondawmin, sheds some light on what happened that day.

At 3 p.m., a dispatch noted that the metro station was being shut down, which Damron attributed to the growing number of people “participating in the riot” and “communication with commanders on the scene.” It was around this time that schools officials have said the group from Douglass left the building. McKiver said some of them wanted to check out what was going on. Others were just trying to get home. All of them, she said, walked into chaos and couldn’t get out. “All we could do was just watch,” she said of the Douglass teachers, standing outside their building. Hamm remembers students shouting, “Hands up, don’t shoot!” and other protest chants. It wasn’t just Douglass kids, he said, but students pouring in from “all over the place.” McKiver’s son, Kahmal Cooper-Flight, now a 19-year-old freshman at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, briefly left the school with some friends before returning to go home with his mother. He says he felt anxious, and his friends felt stuck. There was pepper spray in the air, he recalled, and riot shields all around. “It was just a very unreal thing to be in the middle of,” he said. Newly obtained dispatch records from the Maryland Department of Transportation about the Baltimore riot that began near Mondawmin, sheds some light on what happened that day. Newly obtained dispatch records from the Maryland Department of Transportation about the Baltimore riot that began near Mondawmin, sheds some light on what happened that day. SEE MORE VIDEOS For another half-hour after the metro’s gates were closed, MTA officials tried to get some students and other patrons onto departing trains, Damron wrote, while attempting to block anyone already on the trains from getting off at Mondawmin. Some buses were still stopping at a nearby intersection. But as the clashes intensified, even those options were halted. At 3:21 p.m., according to one MTA timeline, a Baltimore police decision to close the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Liberty Heights Avenue “forces all bus traffic to divert” from the area. At 3:28 p.m., Baltimore police commanders made an official request for “all buses to stop dropping off in and around the area of Mondawmin ASAP, per the representative at the watch center,” the timeline says. At the conclusion of his own timeline, Damron wrote that he hoped his analysis “shines some light on the decision making process that was on-going” throughout the early hours of the unrest. “The decisions to close stations, bus service, light rail service and divert service from the areas of concern were not made in a vacuum,” he wrote. “Those decisions were made with the best interest of public safety in mind by commanders on the scene and/or in their respective command centers. “What should be clearly evident is that no part of the transit system was closed or diverted in any fashion until after the attack began by the rioters.” Neither Damron nor other MTA officials were made available for an interview in recent days. But in a statement, MTA Police Chief John Gavrilis backed Damron’s assessment, saying that “the riots were underway with more rioters arriving by Metro before any transit services were shut down.” He said it was the Baltimore police decision to form a skirmish line across the bus loop that forced the initial diversion of buses. He said MTA police officers “put their own lives on the line over and over again” to get students onto the metro and onto buses at a stop farther from the mall — which the agency had told schools police to direct students toward. And he said it was “only after all the students and residents were safely on transit” that the MTA “shut down the final transit services,” again at the request of Baltimore police. Within weeks of the riots that ripped through Baltimore four years ago, the Maryland Transit Administration’s deputy police chief had pulled hours of dispatch records and compiled an email for colleagues — “RE: Mondawmin” — that outlined the earliest stages of the unrest in minute-by-minute detail. ... ... He said there was “no confusion” among law enforcement about those events, as the various agencies that responded were in constant communication at the time. MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said in his own statement that the MTA’s communication with customers has improved greatly in the past five years through social media, a new service alert system and a bus tracking app — all of which would be useful in the event unrest were to occur again. Others who had some hand in the response at Mondawmin four years ago said in recent interviews that their perceptions of that day have evolved over time, and that, hindsight being 20/20, they would have done things differently. Hamm said he would have had “more administrators, more school staff out there who knew the kids,” because “kids are less likely to act out when someone who they respect and know can call them out on it.” Kevin Davis, who was a deputy commissioner in the Baltimore Police Department at the time and saw much at Mondawmin unfold from the department’s Foxtrot helicopter, said there were clear communication breakdowns between agencies that day. He thought the Police Department should have better anticipated the potential for unrest and better coordinated with MTA and schools police to prevent large crowds of students and other young people from arriving at Mondawmin in the first place. Instead, he said, otherwise good kids were influenced by others, got caught up in “group think” and ended up throwing rocks. “We should have had a coordinated effort with the schools to either have kids shelter in place, or provide alternative transportation for those kids so they didn’t walk out into that gauntlet,” said Davis, who was named police commissioner three months after the unrest and served in that role until being fired in 2018, amid rising violent crime in the city. Davis said the communication failures among agencies were due in part to command being splintered across the city, something that wouldn’t happen today thanks to the creation of a Joint Information Center, or JIC, in 2016. Police and schools officials today say they’ve learned from 2015, and are better equipped now to avoid a repeat. The Baltimore FOP "after action review" compiled accounts from officers to make the case that commanders' orders to avoid engaging the youths during the riots, allowed the unrest to spiral out of control and spread across the city. Matt Jablow, a Baltimore Police Department spokesman, said the department is “constantly in touch with MTA Police and School Police to coordinate our efforts in the event of major incidents that could affect the transportation system and the safety of our children.” Anne Fullerton, a schools spokeswoman, also noted close collaboration during emergencies — such as after the shooting of a staff member inside Douglass in February, when the school system worked with the MTA to ensure a safe, staggered dismissal for students. McKiver, who still keeps images from the unrest on her cellphone, said there is a “dichotomy” in her thinking about that day.