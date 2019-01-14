Mother, 10-year-old son identified as victims of Southwest Baltimore shopping center crash

Police have identified a 31-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son as the two people killed in a crash at a Southwest Baltimore shopping center Friday.

A man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and crashed into the brick storefront of a shopping center around 4:30 p.m. in the Mount Clare Junction shopping center on West Pratt Street, police said. Investigators believe five people were inside of the truck while it was stopped at the center.

One of the occupants allegedly opened the door as the truck began to accelerate through the parking lot, eventually striking the front wall of the building. Two of the people in the truck were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said.

Maria Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene and her son, Yonathan Ramirez, was taken to an area hospital where he later died Friday evening, police said.

Two other passengers, girls ages 9 and 15, were also injured in the crash. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year old man, was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, police said. Police did not identify the driver.

“To see something like this, it’s very upsetting,” police spokesman Jeremy Silbert said Friday.

Silbert said at the time police had no reason to suspect the crash was intentional. He said investigators did not know if the truck had malfunctioned.

Anyone with information about the crash are asked to call 410-396-2606.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed