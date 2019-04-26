'We were taken advantage of': Students at Baltimore job training nonprofit raided by FBI worry about future

Students enrolled in a Baltimore job training center raided Thursday by federal agents worried whether the nonprofit’s extended closure would jeopardize the completion of their programs and future job placements.

The Maryland Center for Adult Learning was closed Thursday as FBI and IRS as officials confiscated evidence at the Northwest Baltimore center, which trains aspiring certified nursing assistants, geriatric nursing assistants and medical technicians. Agents also executed search warrants at Mayor Catherine Pugh’s homes, Baltimore City Hall and several other locations, marking the first sign of a federal investigation into a widening scandal surrounding Pugh’s business dealings.

More than a dozen students who arrived to the Maryland Adult Training Center, known as MCAT, on Thursday morning were surprised to find the center shuttered as the FBI and IRS seized boxes of evidence from the nonprofit. It remained closed Friday.

Though a message on MCAT’s answering machine indicated the center would reopen Monday, officials at the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development were already searching for new placements for MCAT’s students.

“We are reaching out to the students,” said Jason Perkins-Cohen, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. “We’re here to help anyone looking to work.”

Since Pugh became mayor in December 2016, the city has awarded the organization $28,649 — mostly from a federal Department of Labor program and local casino money — to provide nurse training through last June. But MCAT’s approval to conduct that training expired in May, according to the Maryland Board of Nursing.

State officials removed MCAT from its eligible training provider list Friday after confirming its certification had lapsed.

Christie Buckles, a 29-year-old in training to become a certified nursing assistant and medical technician, said she was not aware the program’s approval with the state nursing board was not up-to-date.

“I feel like we were taken advantage of, and I spent so much time away from my family, and everyone around me sacrificed to see me succeed in it,” she said. “It’s kind of really upsetting — I don’t even know where to start over again.”

She was preparing to take her board exam May 2. But with the center’s closure, it’s unclear whether that will happen.

“A lot of us don’t really have a lot so we’re trying to make our lives a little better, and now we’re worried about getting our certification,” she said.

Buckles and other students in the center’s programs were not notified of the closure before they came to the center Thursday. Instead, they were greeted by a hand-written sign posted on the building’s door that read, “MCAT CLOSED TODAY.”

“When I walked up here, I was like, I wasted my gas coming up here,” Octavia Dove, a 26-year-old student in the certified nursing assistant and geriatric assistant program, said Thursday morning outside the center.

Octavia Dove (left) and Sheikess Lyles-El (right) showed up at the Maryland Center for Adult Training to find it closed Thursday

On Friday, she said she didn’t bother making the drive.

“I hope they don’t shut this program down because it’s awesome,” Dove said. “If they close it down then all of us are gonna have to come up with a plan B.”

Perkins-Cohen said the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development will stop referring people to MCAT.

”I doubt they’ll ever open again,” he said.

MCAT has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from city, state and federal government agencies to provide training during the past decade. Pugh sat on MCAT’s board of directors from as early as 2001 through 2017 — most recently as its chairwoman, according to government records.

Three people listed as board members on MCAT’s website — Gary Brown Jr., Poetri Deal and Afra Vance-White — had city government jobs in the Pugh administration until Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young fired them this week. And the center’s executive director, Rosyln Wedington, was convicted of stealing nearly $852,000 from a previous employer, according to court records. She could not be reached for comment.

MCAT’s nine-week programs typically run 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dove’s course, which has a roster of about a dozen students, began March 26 and runs through June. Several more trainees are enrolled in a separate program that was slated to wrap up next week.

“It’s people who come here that’s trying to better their lives to make more money for their children, to provide for their children,” said 26-year-old Nawja Shivers, one of Dove’s classmates.

Several students in the program said they were referred to the program through the mayor’s office or the city’s Department of Social Services.

Buckles said she receives about $600 a month from the city’s Department of Social Services — funding that is contingent on her participation in the workforce training program.

“Hopefully by the time we graduate we don’t need to be dependent on the system anymore,” she said. “We could go to work and, you know, do things the right way and make our own money.”

