Baltimore Mayor Pugh hospitalized with pneumonia

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been hospitalized with pneumonia, her adviser said Monday.

She was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday night and is being held for observation, said Greg Tucker, an adviser for Pugh.

Pugh has cancelled all public appearances until further notice as she recovers, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

She has “been instructed by her physician to rest until she is fully recovered,” the statement said.

Pugh had canceled a news conference last week due to illness. The mayor has been dealing with fallout of revelations that while she sat on the board of the University of Maryland Medical System, the organization paid her $500,000 for children’s books she authored.