'A lot more choices that are really viable': Pugh's exit clears way for big Baltimore mayoral field in 2020

Catherine Pugh’s resignation has reset next year’s race to become Baltimore’s next mayor, taking an incumbent with a million dollar campaign fund out of play.

Now, a race in which a handful of challengers might have sought to chip away at Pugh’s vulnerabilities is likely to become a free-for-all in which voters will be asked what kind of leader they want for their beleaguered city.

On Friday three potential candidates indicated that they are beginning to gather advisers who could form the beginning of a campaign team if they do decide to run.

An adviser to Ben Jealous, last year’s Democratic nominee for governor, said he has a group of about seven people mapping out what a run for mayor would look like. City Councilman Brandon Scott said he also has the beginnings of a campaign team in place. And former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith says he’s been consulting with advisers.

Political observers and potential candidates said in interviews Friday that they expect a broad field of candidates offering competing visions and personalities. And in a city that has seen two of its past three mayors resign in the face of criminal investigations, the candidates’ reputations for accountability, transparency and honest leadership are expected to carry significant weight.

Mileah Kromer, a pollster at Goucher College, said the candidate who ultimately rises to the top when Democratic primary voters go to the polls April 28 might be “the person that voters trust the most.”

A handful of candidates have already said they’ll run — including former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah — but several other people, including outsiders and established politicians, say they’re considering a run. Others will say only that they’re being encouraged to run by one group or another and that they’re keeping the door open.

One big unknown is whether new Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young changes his stated plan of seeking to return to his old job of city council president. Young became acting mayor when Pugh announced a leave of absence April 1, but now that she has resigned, he is officially mayor until the end of her term in December 2020. Friends and allies say they hope Young will consider running for mayor in next year’s election if his tenure continues to go smoothly.

State Sen. Jill Carter, who puts herself in the “thinking about it” category, said she could foresee supporting Young for mayor if he chose to run.

“I hope he will [run] given the choice of candidates we’re currently aware of,” Carter said. “It looks like things are going pretty well for him. He’s capable of running the city.”

Young could be a formidable candidate. He has a head start on fundraising — $600,000 in the bank as of January — and has successfully run for citywide office before. He will have been on the job as mayor for a year by the time the primary election arrives.

For now, though, Young insists he won’t run, leaving the field wide open.

Baltimore elections for state and local offices in 2014, 2016 and 2018 have seen a new generation of politicians take office in the Maryland General Assembly and City Council.

But the 2016 mayoral election quickly boiled down to a race between two political veterans — former Mayor Sheila Dixon and Pugh, who was an established figure in the state Senate.

Pugh pitched herself as an ethical alternative to Dixon, who resigned in 2010 after being convicted of embezzling gift cards and also pleaded guilty to perjury. Pugh on Thursday acceded to calls for her resignation amid the uproar over her sales of self-published “Healthy Holly” books to prominent city businesses and organizations and she came under state and federal investigation.

So, three years later, younger candidates and outsiders now say they see their opportunity.

WEAA-FM talk show host Farajii Muhammad said he expects to see a “game changing” election in which voters look for something new.

“Right now folks are at a fatigue point, we’re tired of seeing the same old same old,” he said. “It’s important that whoever decides to run understands the sentiment that you cannot go into this election with the same thoughts as previous candidates.”

Muhammad said he thinks successful candidates will need to build relationships with average voters and community organizations and understand that their ties to the business community will be carefully examined.

“Those relationships are going to be highly scrutinized and justifiably so,” he said.

Asked what his appeal would be, Smith said, “Not being a politician.”

“Not being within the current network of political officials,” added Smith, a former Anne Arundel County police officer who is now a spokesman for the Baltimore County executive. “Being authentic and trustworthy and being kind of a known commodity.”

Smith has also seen the city’s persistent violence up close, losing a brother to a shooting in 2017.

“This crime stuff is personal for me,” he said. “It was personal for me before the passing of my brother, but it’s a different perspective when you actually deal with it.”