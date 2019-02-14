After three days, jury undecided in murder trial of rifleman alleged to have hunted West Baltimore drug dealers

Jurors did not reach a verdict after a third day of deliberations in the murder trial of Mausean Carter, the Northwest Baltimore man accused of killing and wounding people in a vigilante war on drug dealers.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert Taylor Jr. ordered members of the jury back Friday to try to reach a verdict. Taylor told them they are not tasked with considering Carter’s mental state during his alleged crimes.

If Carter is convicted, a second trial will be held on his mental state with testimony from psychologists.

Carter, 31, is accused of carrying out a series of drive-by shootings in December 2017 aimed at drug dealers in West Baltimore. He had become fed up with the drug dealers cat-calling his girlfriend, hassling him and sitting on the used cars he bought and sold from his home, he told detectives during a recorded interview.

He allegedly armed himself with a high-powered assault rifle, then set out. In three days of shooting, two men were killed and several others wounded. Prosecutors say some victims were innocent bystanders struck and killed by stray gunfire.

One stray shot ripped through a Southwest Baltimore corner store and fatally struck the cashier in the top of his head. Then Carter drew widespread attention for leading police on a high-speed chase throughout the city until his arrest.

In the recorded interview, he admitted to carrying out his personal “war on drugs.” Members of his family say he suffered delusions and mental illness.

