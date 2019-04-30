Fatal shooting at Canton liquor store ruled justified, police say

City prosecutors have ruled a fatal shooting at House of Spirits liquor store in Canton was justified and made in self-defense, Baltimore police announced Tuesday.

When two gunmen tried to hold up the family-owned liquor store in the 2300 block of Fleet St. on Jan. 12, a cashier shot one of the would-be robbers, according to police.

The suspect fled the shop and collapsed on the 500 block of Collington Ave. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

The attempted robbery was the second time in two months the shop had been held up at gunpoint, police said.

The cashier, who asked for anonymity out of fear for his safety, said in January that the incident has traumatized him.

“God created him, too,” the cashier said at the time, tears running down his face. “I have to answer for that. I have to answer for it! For the rest of my life, it’s going to be on my conscience.”

His uncle shouted at him from across the store. “You had to do it, man!”

After the robbery, the cashier says his family is considering whether to sell the store and move away.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

