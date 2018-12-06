Bike share returns: Lime to debut dockless bicycles in Baltimore this weekend

Bike share is back in Baltimore — sort of.

Lime Bikes, which has operated a fleet of its dockless rental scooters under a six-month pilot agreement with the city Department of Transportation since August, will drop electric-assisted dockless bicycles on streets this weekend.

There will be 100 bikes brought to Baltimore starting this weekend, and the number will expand from there, DOT officials confirmed.

Lime did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday afternoon.

Lime and Bird each agreed to pay Baltimore $15,000 and $1 for each dockless scooter or bicycle, to be used toward bicycle infrastructure. The pilot runs through the end of February and allows each company to maintain a fleet of no more than 1,000 dockless scooters and bikes.

But Lime told top Baltimore transportation officials before the program was announced that the proposed fee structure appeared “heavily written by Bird,” which offers only scooters, and would preclude Lime from offering bicycles until it could be amended, according to a review of emails obtained by The Baltimore Sun through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

“A fee structure that hefty may be financially plausible for a scooter only company, but when the bike is only $1 to ride, a fee of $15k annually and then $1/vehicle/day is not feasible for bikes,” Maggie Gendron, Lime’s director of strategic development & government relations, told city officials in an email. “So when cities take on this fee structure they are essentially eliminating bike share as a possibility.”

