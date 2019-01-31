Baltimore's Light RailLink to close Sunday from Convention Center to North Avenue for day of repairs

Service on Baltimore’s Light RailLink will be suspended Sunday between the North Avenue and Convention Center stops while crews repair tracks, a spokesman for the Maryland Transit Administration said.

Passengers can take a free bus bridge operating along Eutaw Street through the affected area.

The repairs follow work by the city’s Department of Transportation to repair sinkholes at the intersection of North Howard and West Lexington streets in December.

Service will stop at 5 a.m. Sunday and resume at 5 a.m. Monday.

