MTA temporarily suspends some Light Rail service due to erosion

Emergency repairs are scheduled to temporarily close the Cold Spring Lane Light Rail stop, stemming from ground erosion caused by last week’s heavy rain, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The repair work is scheduled to begin March 30 through April 3. Free shuttle buses will provided to accommodate passengers from Falls Road, Coldspring Lane, Mount Washington, Woodberry and North Avenue stations, officials said in a news release.

“The safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority,” said Sean Adgerson, chief operations officer for the MTA. “We appreciate our customers’ patience during this brief service disruption and will work to restore Light RailLink service as quickly as possible.”

Full Light RailLink service is expected to resume April 4 to accommodate riders traveling to the Orioles’ home opener at Camden Yards, the release states.

The transit authority will provide updates to riders via social media, the Maryland Department of Transportation MTA website and e-alert notification system.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed