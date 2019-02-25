Baltimore man arrested after police say they find loaded gun, marijuana in vehicle

A Baltimore man was arrested Saturday for allegedly violating the terms of a previous felony conviction when police say they found a loaded gun and marijuana in his car.

Laquan Graham, 27, was arrested Saturday after Maryland Transportation Authority Police stopped him in a 2015 Chrysler that had a broken tail lamp near the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge, according to police. The bridge crosses the Susquehanna River between Havre de Grace and Perryville.

Police say they found marijuana and a loaded handgun, which he was prohibited from carrying because of a prior felony conviction, in the vehicle.

Graham is charged with illegally transporting a firearm, a prohibited person in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving with a suspended license, police said.

Graham was initially held without bond in Harford County, but bail was later set at $25,000, according to court records.

