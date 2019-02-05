South Baltimore 'littered' with KKK flyers for a third time, city councilman says

KKK flyers depicting Martin Luther King Jr. were found around South Baltimore this week, according to Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello.

The councilman shared a photo of one of the flyers on social media Tuesday and criticized the distribution.

“Once again, someone has littered sidewalks on the South Baltimore Peninsula with racist propaganda,” Costello tweeted. “This is a cowardly act and the pathetic people behind this should be ashamed of themselves. Racism and hatred, and this trash, have no place in our City.”

A representative of Baltimore Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

However, Major Mo Brown of the Southern Police District tweeted back at Costello that the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Intel Unit.

This is the third time in five months that KKK flyers have been found in South Baltimore. Baltimore police investigated two incidents in October during which flyers were found on the 1500 block of Belt St. and along the 1200 block of Riverside Ave.

