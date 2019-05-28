Baltimore mayor praises police restraint with crowds of teens at Inner Harbor Saturday night

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young praised police for their restraint Saturday night as crowds of rowdy teens packed the Inner Harbor.

Officers arrested six people and charged them with destruction of property and disorderly conduct. Some of the youths were seen fighting, but the crowd dispersed peacefully after several hours.

“They handled it very well,” Young said at a news conference Tuesday. “I don’t think they were down there to attack our young people. They were down there… for peace and order. Those who were disorderly were arrested.”

Police have estimated hundreds of teens had gathered at the Inner Harbor. Young said not all of them wanted to cause trouble.

“[It’s] one-percent that keep us held hostage,” he said.

Officers began to receive reports around 6:30 p.m. Saturday of youths fighting downtown. There were no serious injuries, police say.

Parents need to be responsible for the behavior of their children, Young said.

“It’s a parenting question,” he said. “Are the parents talking to the young people, letting them know that downtown, the Inner Harbor, belongs to you too but you need to act with common sense and decency, and not go down and to disrupt, fight and creating mayhem.”

Reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

