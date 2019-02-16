Police: Man rescued from Inner Harbor after falling in

A man was rescued from Inner Harbor Friday night, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to 601 East Pratt Street — next to the Barnes & Noble bookstore — for a report of a person in the water shortly after 9 p.m.

An Inner Harbor Unit officer jumped into the water to save the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown. Medics also took the officer to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said they don’t know how the man ended up in the water.

It’s been a year since a 26-year-old Vermont man fell into the Inner Harbor and died, in almost exactly the same spot.

Ryan Schroeder was visiting Baltimore for a business conference when he fell into the frigid waters near the Barnes & Noble. Two passersby called 911 in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, but Schroeder struggled in the water for roughly 40 minutes before rescue workers pulled him out. He was pronounced dead at Maryland Shock Trauma that morning.

His parents traveled to Baltimore to implore city officials build “Rails for Ryan” around the water’s edge and install more lighting.

In August, the city committed to spending roughly $125,000 to install safety equipment around the Inner Harbor. Officials said they were adding 16 ladders and 35 emergency life ring stations, specifically in areas near bars and with high foot traffic.

The Schroeder family donated $10,000 from the Ryan P. Schroeder Scholarship Fund to the Baltimore City Foundation to help pay for the safety improvements.

The same day as the city’s announcement in August, police removed a woman’s body from the water.

