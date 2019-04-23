Inmate serving time for burglary escapes from van in Baltimore, authorities say

An inmate serving time for a burglary jumped out of a Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services van in Baltimore Tuesday and is on the run, the department announced.

Dajoun Deandre Lee, 23, was last seen about 8:30 a.m. near the East Baltimore jail complex at Forrest and Madison streets, according to Gerry Shields, a DPSCS spokesman.

Lee, who lives in the 400 block of Random Road, had been serving a five-year sentence for burglary at the Baltimore City Correctional Center since January 2017.

He is 6 feet tall, about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and brown boots.

A warrant has been issued for his re-arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

