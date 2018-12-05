Baltimore firefighter breaks his back while hanging Christmas lights just days before his honeymoon

An online fundraiser for a Baltimore firefighter who broke his back in a fall while hanging Christmas lights at his home last week, just three days before he was set to go on his honeymoon, had raised more than $12,000 as of Wednesday.

Shane Horn, 30, a firefighter who works on Truck 23 in Pigtown, is recovering at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital from a partial spinal cord injury from the Nov. 25 fall, according to the GoFundMe and MedStar spokeswoman Carrie Wells.

Horn has no feeling in his legs but may be able to regain function through physical therapy, which he is undergoing in inpatient care at the hospital, Wells said. He was not available for comment Wednesday.

The online fundraiser features photos of Horn and his wife, Lisa, from their wedding, as well as a picture of the firefighter giving a thumbs-up in his hospital room.

“He is in good spirits but knows he has a long road ahead of him,” the GoFundMe says. “He has so many people by his side supporting him along the way.”

The GoFundMe had been shared 1,000 times as of Wednesday, including on Facebook by Horn’s fire station, which asked people to donate or “show Shane your support with a thumbs up using the hashtag #backthatshaneup.”

“We cannot thank everyone enough for your generosity, support, and optimism as Shane gets through this next chapter of his life,” the fire station said in its post.

