Sinkholes close Howard, Lexington streets in Baltimore, interrupt light rail traffic

Sinkholes at the intersection of North Howard and West Lexington streets in Baltimore have closed blocks of both streets and interrupted light rail service, officials said Sunday.

North Howard Street is closed between Fayette and Saratoga streets, and West Lexington Street is closed between Eutaw Street and Park Avenue, the city Department of Transportation announced.

The Maryland Transit Administration has suspended light rail service between the North Avenue and Convention Center stations, and is running buses to the affected stations.

It’s unclear what caused the sinkholes — the latest example of the city’s failing infrastructure — or whether they had affected CSX Transportation’s Howard Street Tunnel below, which carries freight trains to and from the port of Baltimore. A section of East 26th Street above a CSX rail line through Charles Village partially buckled and sank amid heavy rain last week, a near-repeat of a dramatic collapse of a nearby block in 2014.

CSX did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

The Howard Street sinkholes were discovered by MTA crews doing track work along the light rail’s Howard Street corridor Saturday, officials said.

The Department of Public Works was working to clear sediment from a storm drain Sunday to lower a camera under the street and get a better look at the scope of the issue and its cause, spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said.

The road and light rail will be closed indefinitely as they work, said Baltimore City Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kathy Dominick said.

“Until we know what it is and what the fix will be, we’re going to have to close the roadway,” she said.

The temporary bus for light rail riders will run between the North Avenue, Mt. Royal/MICA, Cultural Center, Mt. Vernon, Lexington Market, Baltimore Arena and Convention Center stops. MTA staff will be posted at each station to help let riders know about the service interruption, the agency said.

“The safety of our riders is our first priority,” MTA CEO Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “We look forward to Baltimore City DOT promptly completing these repairs so we can restore full service quickly and minimize the impact on our riders.”

The following detours are in effect, the city transportation department announced:

» Northbound Howard Street traffic will be detoured left on Fayette Street, right on Eutaw Street, right on Saratoga Street back to Howard Street.

» Westbound Lexington Street traffic will be detoured right on Park Avenue, left on Saratoga Street, left on Eutaw Street back to Lexington Street.

» Eastbound Lexington Street traffic will be detoured left on Eutaw Street, right on Saratoga Street, right on Liberty Street back to Lexington Street.

