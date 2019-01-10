93-year-old dies after Northwest Baltimore house fire, officials say

A 93-year-old man died after being rescued from a house fire in Northwest Baltimore this week.

Baltimore fire crews responded Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of Pall Mall Road and saw smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story row home.

Crews pulled a 93-year-old from the second floor and began performing CPR. The man, who officials have not yet identified, was taken in cardiac arrest to an area hospital, where he later died.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy. If the cause of death is attributed to the fire, this would make the first fire-related fatality of the year, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

