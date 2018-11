A man was shot in the head Saturday afternoon in the 4600 block of York Road in North Baltimore, police said.

He died shortly after the 2:50 p.m. shooting at a nearby hospital.

The shooting was near Guilford Elementary Middle School, which is at 4520 York Road. School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP with information on the shooting.

