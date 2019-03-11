Pugh announces plans to drop property taxes for Baltimore homeowners

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced on Monday a property tax cut for Baltimore homeowners, inching the city’s rate closer to that of surrounding counties.

By 2021, Pugh plans to drop the effective rate for owner-occupied homes to $1.99 per $100 of assessed property value. She outlined the plans in her annual State of the City address from City Hall.

“Cutting property taxes in Baltimore in order to be more competitive is necessary,” the mayor said.

Pugh said the effective tax rate for owner-occupied homes will drop to $2.048 beginning in July, fulfilling a promise under the previous mayoral administration to knock 20 cents off the rate by 2020. The current rate is $2.07 per $100 of assessed value.

It is not immediately clear how much the tax cuts would cost the city. Officials also did not say the last time the rate for homeowners was less than $2.

The city’s overall property tax rate of $2.248 per $100 of assessed value is about twice that of surrounding counties.

Pugh, who became mayor in December 2016, also said reducing crime remains her top focus. Rather than unveil any new initiatives, the mayor used her 45-minute address to highlight efforts underway, such as her violence reduction initiative and her recruitment of Michael Harrison as police commissioner.

CAPTION The St. Patrick's Day parade in Baltimore starts at The Washington Monument and proceeds to Market Place. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) The St. Patrick's Day parade in Baltimore starts at The Washington Monument and proceeds to Market Place. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Fire crews extinguished a two-alarm fire in a bar located at South Broadway and East Pratt streets Saturday afternoon. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun video) Fire crews extinguished a two-alarm fire in a bar located at South Broadway and East Pratt streets Saturday afternoon. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun video)

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger