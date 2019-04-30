Pedestrian killed in Carrollton Ridge hit-and-run, Baltimore police say

A hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead early Tuesday morning in Carrollton Ridge, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Crash Team detectives responded to a report of a fatal hit-and-run on to the 400 block of South Monroe Street at around 1 a.m., police said.

After being struck by an unknown vehicle, the victim, a man, was struck a second time by a 2018 Nissan, police said. The woman driving the Nisan called police and stayed on the scene.

She said that the victim was lying in the street and traffic prevented her from successfully avoiding hitting him, police said.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Detectives call on anybody with relevant information to reach out by contacting them at 410-396-2608 or via 911.