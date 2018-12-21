Woman killed in hit-and-run in Northeast Baltimore, police say

A 63-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run in Northeast Baltimore on Friday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The woman, who was walking in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane at Dudley Avenue, was struck by a white vehicle at about 6:20 a.m. Friday, police said. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are searching for the vehicle, which fled the scene after the accident and was last seen heading north on the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane. The make and model of the vehicle were not immediately available, but investigators are looking for a white vehicle with damage to the front and possible windshield damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

