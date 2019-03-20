Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' scandal: a timeline

After years of obscurity, “Healthy Holly,” the heroine of a series of children’s books by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, is suddenly front-page headline news.

The fictional child seems harmless — after all, she just wants kids to exercise and eat healthy. But when it emerged last week that Pugh sold the books for $500,000 to the University of Maryland Medical System, whose board she served on while a public official, and didn’t properly disclose her ‘Healthy Holly’ business in ethics forms, a Baltimore scandal was born.

Though Pugh at first defended her standing on the board, she resigned this month after a public outcry.

2001

» Pugh joined the board of the University of Maryland Medical System.

2011

» In January, Pugh, then a Maryland state senator, incorporated “Healthy Holly LLC.”

» The University of Maryland Medical System first purchased 20,000 “Healthy Holly” books authored by Pugh. The health-care system later donated the books to Baltimore schools and to area day cares, according to Pugh.

» The medical system later placed orders again in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018, with the total purchases valued at $500,000. Some of the payments were labeled in federal tax filings as grants — a move tax experts say was improper.

» An aide to Pugh said she's netted, after expenses, about $100,000 from five orders of the books. She did not properly disclose her income from “Healthy Holly LLC” in ethics forms.

2015

» In November, Healthy Holly LLC gave a $5,000 check to Pugh’s campaign for mayor of Baltimore, campaign finance records show.

2016

» The University of Maryland Medical Center and the Midtown Campus were part of a $60 million decade-long agreement the city struck with 14 hospitals to help pay for public safety and other city services.

» In December, Pugh became mayor of Baltimore.

2018

Healthy Holly LLC gave $1,000 through ticket purchases to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s campaign in August, as well as $1,000 to state Sen. Jill Carter’s election committee in June.

2019

» In March, Sen. Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat, sponsored a bill that would make it illegal for board members to profit from contracts with the hospitals they govern.

» Pugh resigned from the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors after coming under fire for failing to fully disclose the $500,000 business relationship she had with the system.

» The Baltimore school system has confirmed that nearly 9,000 of the mayor’s books are sitting in boxes in a Baltimore warehouse.

