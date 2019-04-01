Baltimore and Maryland react to Pugh's leave of absence over 'Healthy Holly'

A growing chorus of Maryland officials are calling for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign amid new revelations she had multiple deals to sell her line of “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Pugh’s office issued a statement Monday saying she’d been advised by doctors to go on a leave of absence to recover from a bout of pneumonia that hospitalized her for five days. City Council President Jack Young will assume the role of mayor in her stead.

But she did not address new revelations that she was paid nearly $200,000 by Kaiser Permanente and Associated Black Charities for about 30,000 books. Kaiser was seeking a lucrative contract to provide health benefits to city employees at the time of the sale.

The news comes after Pugh said her only sale was when the University of Maryland Medical System paid her $500,000 for 100,000 books. Pugh was a member on the UMMS board of directors before resigning last month.

The Democratic mayor is facing increasing backlash and calls to resign from Maryland officials, who took to social media to voice their displeasure with Pugh.

State Comptroller Peter Franchot was the first statewide office holder to call for Pugh to resign, but he’s known to buck the norms of his Democratic Party.

After Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, directed state prosecutor Emmitt Davitt to conduct a criminal investigation into Pugh’s actions, several prominent Baltimore and state officials released statements about how they feel Pugh should handle the scandal.

On Baltimore’s City Council, there appears to be a split whether Pugh should resign as Council President Jack Young assumes her role as mayor while Pugh is on leave.

Zeke Cohen, a Democrat, was the first City Council member to call for the mayor to step down.

City councilwoman Shannon Sneed, a Democrat who represents East Baltimore’s 13th District, called the news “deeply disturbing,” but did not call on Pugh to resign.

In a statement, Councilman Brandon Scott said the he believes Pugh’s leave of absence “is the right thing for Baltimore,” but also stopped short of calling for her resignation.

“Baltimore must move forward and deserves a Mayor who is able to provide their full attention to the issues facing our city most importantly the continued violence on our streets,” Scott wrote.

Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings wrote in a statement that “there is no doubt we are experiencing some difficult times now” but only asked that the city support Young in assuming the role of mayor.

As Pugh steps away from the office, here’s what other Marylanders are saying about Monday’s news.