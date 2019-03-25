We went looking for Baltimore Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' books. Here's what we found.

From 2011 through 2018, the University of Maryland Medical System had a deal to spend $500,000 for 100,000 copies of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s self-published “Healthy Holly” book series.

Since the deal — one of many the hospital network had with members of its board — was revealed, Pugh said she returned $100,000 for the last 20,000 books in her series that are still being written. That would mean 80,000 books, an astounding number in the publishing world, should have been printed and distributed.

But tens of thousands of books are unaccounted for. UMMS didn’t fulfill a request to provide receipts showing the books had been printed or distributed and the mayor did not respond to such a request. The Baltimore Sun has canvassed public and private schools, libraries, booksellers, child care centers and agencies, and it’s not clear where at least an estimated 50,000 copies went.

Here’s a sampling of what we found. You can read the complete story here.

Places that have not received books

» Enoch Pratt Free Library

» Ivy Bookshop

» Archdiocese of Baltimore

» 14 Head Start centers run by Catholic Charities

» Several Head Start centers run by Dayspring

» Maryland Family Network (represents dozens of child care providers throughout the city)

» Several Baltimore elementary schools contacted by The Sun

»Baltimore County Public Schools

Where books have shown up

» A Baltimore schools-owned warehouse: Pugh said she believed she sent 21,000 books to Baltimore City Public Schools, which she called the result of an agreement with schools officials. Officials there say they remember just one shipment, sometime between 2011 and 2013. District officials estimate there are 8,700 copies of “Healthy Holly” sitting in a warehouse off Pulaski Highway — and they say they have no other documentation related to the books. At least some were likely handed out by individual elementary schools, but that was never mandated by district leadership.

» The Book Thing: Founder Russell Wattenberg said his organization, which gives away previously unwanted books for free, has gotten a “few copies in, but that’s it.”

» The Maryland Book Bank: Mark Feiring, the director, said he’s gotten “no more than 50 books,” all within the last few months.

» Childtime: Three parents whose children attended this child care center in downtown Baltimore said they remembered their children getting copies of at least one of the books, probably more than five years ago.

» Center for Urban Families: Joseph Jones Jr., president and CEO of the Center for Urban Families, said he recalled some “Healthy Holly” books being shared years ago with the family center’s clients. He couldn’t recall how many but knows it wasn’t a large volume.

» Amazon: A handful have popped up for sale via the online retail giant.

» Y Head Start: A staff member recalled some books being donated about six years ago. While the number is unclear, she said there were 300 students in their centers at the time, and so they would not have gotten more than one book for each child.

» Reginald F. Lewis Museum: During an October 2018 event focused on health, Pugh handed out signed copies of “Healthy Holly: Vegetables Are Not Just Green” to children and families. She read excerpts to those in attendance. The event was sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. A spokesman said in a statement that “Healthy Holly” was “one of many books that Kaiser Permanente has distributed to families and children throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.” The spokesman did not respond to multiple inquiries about whether the organization had ever purchased the books, how many were distributed and when.

Since The Sun published its article online Saturday, a handful of people have reached out to say they have seen a few copies of the books. Still, the lack of official documentation leaves unclear when and how the books were printed and distributed, as well as where such a vast quantity of books is now.