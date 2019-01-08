Below is the resume of Baltimore police commissioner nominee Michael Harrison, the current New Orleans police superintendent, as released by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

NOPD WORK EXPERIENCE:

27 years of experience serving and protecting the citizens of New Orleans as a member of the New Orleans Police Department.

SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE AUGUST 2014 – CURRENT

» In 2017, through the deployment of proactive policing strategies, the City saw a 10% reduction in the number of murders and a 20% reduction in the number of armed robberies. This was in addition to a 9% reduction in armed robberies that the City saw in 2016. Reduced violent crime in 2017 was achieved in large part due to successful coordination of effort in the summer with State Police, Probation and Parole, US Marshalls, FBI, and NOPD. Reduction in armed robberies was also due to the efforts of the Tactical Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement Response (TIGER) Task Forces that were created in 2016. TIGER task forces focus on individuals who have committed multiple offenses of armed robberies and shootings rather than targeting specific geographic areas of the City. In 2018, the City has seen a continuation of these crime reduction trends with a 7% reduction in murders, a 28% reduction in non-fatal shootings, a 33% reduction in actual persons being injured in shootings, a 10% reduction in armed robberies, and a 19% reduction in residence burglaries.

» Successfully reversed the negative trends in police recruitment that existed prior to 2014; including, holding 16 academy classes between 2014 and 2018, which have added nearly 400 new officers to the force. More recently, the class that began in December 2017 had 40 recruits, which was the largest class since 2009. Recruitment processes have been completely overhauled, and resources dedicated to recruit more officers have expanded, including a successful multi-year partnership with the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation that has resulted in over 7,500 online applications received to be a police recruit in 2017, a more than 60% increase over the prior year.

» Presented and received approval for an aggressive series of police pay plan amendments to bring pay levels in line with the Southern Regional Average. The first raise was in 2015, which was a 15% across-the-board raise for officers; then in 2017, which was a targeted retention-based pay plan that addressed long standing issues related to pay compression and progression through the ranks. Success for this effort was verified when attrition of officers in 2017 was reduced by 25%, making it the lowest level observed in 20 years. In 2018, the department added a net gain of 30 additional officers to the force, with a second year of record low attrition levels for the department.

» Developed a strategy for long-term continuity of operations and succession planning for NOPD by providing career development opportunities for the future leadership of NOPD, including; sending 12 Commanders to the Senior Management Institute for Police, 2 Lieutenants to the School of Police Staff and Command, 1 Deputy Chief to the Police Executive Leadership Institute, and 1 Commander to the ten-week FBI Training Academy. All of these training opportunities were funded by successfully obtaining philanthropic support rather than having to rely on city funding sources.

» Commissioned an independent & comprehensive review of NOPD operations upon entering the role of Superintendent. The review encompassed staffing, deployment, and organizational management and was completed by Berkshire Advisors in 2015. The report findings resulted in identifying nearly 100 positions whose duties could be performed by civilians, but were being filled by commissioned officers. Using these findings, ordered the redeployment of these officers to the field, and backfilling of positions with civilian personnel, which resulted in a greater than 50% reduction in response times for emergency calls for service in 2016.

» Implemented comprehensive management reform of the Special Victims Section that was the subject of two negative Inspector General’s reports published in late 2014. In June 2016, the OIG was quoted as saying there was a “remarkable turnaround” in how the unit operates, reports, and manages evidence related to sex crimes. Established a series of best practices for management of the Special Victims Section to ensure progress does not backslide, and increased staffing resources to include civilian social workers, civilian investigators, and a new partnership with the Family Justice Center to provide a holistic approach to handling Special Victims cases.

» In a survey conducted by the New Orleans Consent Decree Monitors in late 2016, 79% of NOPD officers stated they agree with the current direction of the department, up from only 19% under the previous Superintendent. In the 2018 New Orleans Crime Coalition survey, 83% of citizens stated they feel safe in their own neighborhoods. Overall, both are indicators of improved morale and improved citizen satisfaction for NOPD.

» Established the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council made up of high school seniors from across Orleans Parish, and established the Superintendent’s Faith Advisory Council, made up of all major denominations of religious leaders in Orleans Parish. Both groups provide for direct communication of the views of the broader youth and faith communities to the Superintendent’s office which are vital to updating community policing strategies and policies.

» In 2015, refocused the efforts of the Compliance Bureau to jump start progress and reset the relationship with the Consent Decree Monitor Team and the Federal Judge overseeing the case so that NOPD can achieve compliance with the 492 paragraphs of the Consent Decree. As a result, based on NOPD’s internal assessments, the department went from 16% of paragraphs in compliance in February 2016, to 73% complaint in February 2018. As of January 2019, the NOPD’s self-assessment is above 90% of paragraphs compliance and is on track to achieving overall substantial compliance by the end of 2019.

» Provided support to over 20 jurisdictions and organizations since 2014 that sought out NOPD to learn from departmental successes and adopt NOPD practices in policing, data driven management, reform management, officer peer intervention, staffing a compliance or reform unit, crime analytics, use of force review boards, and force investigation teams.