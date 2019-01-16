Two Baltimore City Council members to go to New Orleans to vet Police Commissioner nominee Michael Harrison

A delegation of two Baltimore City Council members and two staffers will go to New Orleans at the end of the month as as part of the council’s vetting of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s pick to head the police department.

Council members Robert Stokes and Kristerfer Burnett, along with two staffers, will be in New Orleans on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

During the trip, they will interview clergy, law enforcement officials, politicians and others who have interacted with Michael Harrison, according to a statement released by Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young on Wednesday.

Afterward, they will publish a report to be made available to the public.

Late last year, four council members and two staffers traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, to investigate Joel Fitzgerald, Pugh’s earlier nominee for the police commissioner post. Fitzgerald withdrew his name from consideration amid controversy and personal problems.

Because there are fewer people going, the New Orleans trip will cost taxpayers about 62 percent less than the Texas trip, according to Young.

