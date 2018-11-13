Harford Road Bridge to close for next three years during replacement, disrupting Northeast Baltimore traffic

The Harford Road Bridge over Herring Run in Northeast Baltimore will close Monday for the next three years, likely causing major traffic backups, as the city spends $18.9 million to replace the century-old bridge.

The more than 22,000 drivers a day who take the major thoroughfare across the bridge are asked to use detours on parallel roads: Belair Road to the east, and Hillen Road/Perring Parkway to the west.

“The replacement of the Harford Road Bridge will have a tremendous impact on Baltimore’s transportation network,” city Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau said in a statement.

Concrete sometimes falls from the bottom of the bridge, structural rebar is exposed, and water gushing out of its side last year alarmed drivers and residents alike. The city had been promising to replace it for about 20 years, and officials said at a public workshop in 2008 that work would begin in the next two or three years.

Technopref Industries of Alexandria, Va., won the contract this summer to demolish the old bridge and build the new one.

The new bridge will include new traffic lights, major utility upgrades, storm water facilities, sidewalks and bike lanes, the transportation department said. The three-span pre-stressed concrete girder bridge will include the distinctive arch facades to maintain the same aesthetics as the original, built in 1911.

The Herring Run Trail underneath the bridge will remain open during construction, except for occasional necessary closures. The Herring Run/Greenway Trail will also be reconstructed.

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun An April 2017 file photo shows damage to the road surface of the bridge, which is to be replaced over the next three years. The new bridge will include new traffic lights, major utility upgrades, storm water facilities, sidewalks and bike lanes. An April 2017 file photo shows damage to the road surface of the bridge, which is to be replaced over the next three years. The new bridge will include new traffic lights, major utility upgrades, storm water facilities, sidewalks and bike lanes. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Traffic signs have been placed near the bridge to alert drivers to the impending closure, and once construction begins, traffic cops will be placed at key Harford Road intersections to direct traffic.

Updates on the construction project will be posted at transportation.baltimorecity.gov.

“The Department of Transportation appreciates everyone’s patience as we work to improve the city’s transportation infrastructure for the citizens of Baltimore,” the department said in a statement.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6