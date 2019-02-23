City Dive Team searches for person reported in the Inner Harbor

The Baltimore City Fire department’s Dive Team is looking for a woman who was seen going into the Inner Harbor near the Maryland Science Center early Saturday.

Captain Roman Clark said the investigation began for a recovery effort after a report that women’s clothing was found along the harbor promenade.

He also said fire officials were told that a woman was observed entering the water early Saturday morning.

The dive team and other rescue personnel left the scene around 9:45 and the investigation has been turned over to city police, Clark said.

Last Friday a man was rescued from the water across from the science center next to the Barnes & Noble bookstore. An Inner Harbor Unit officer jumped into the water to save the man.

Just over a year ago, a 26-year-old Vermont man fell into the Inner Harbor and died in almost exactly the same spot as the man was rescued from near the Barnes & Noble.

In August, the city committed to spending roughly $125,000 to install safety equipment around the Inner Harbor. Officials said they were adding 16 ladders and 35 emergency life ring stations, specifically in areas near bars and with high foot traffic.

Staff reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com