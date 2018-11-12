Fire, explosion damages home in Hampden early Monday

Seven residents of a house in Hampden escaped a two-alarm fire that damaged the home and led to an explosion early Monday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire department responded to an initial call for the fire on the 1000 block of W. 38th St. just before 1 a.m., spokeswoman Blair Skinner said. The fire was nearly under control when an explosion rocked the house, which was divided into apartments, Skinner said.

Flames did not spread to a home next door, but the force of the explosion damaged the adjacent home and caused the front of the house to bulge, Skinner said.

Fire crews had the blaze under control by about 3 a.m. Building inspectors and officials from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and all of the home’s occupants refused transportation to a hospital for evaluation, Skinner said.

The causes of the fire and the subsequent explosion remain under investigation, Skinner said.

