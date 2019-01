Fire crews were searching for a missing person after a blaze at a group home in Northeast Baltimore early Wednesday, officials said.

The Baltimore Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire in the 5000 block of Harford Road in the city’s Lauraville neighborhood just after 5 a.m. Eleven people were staying in the group home, officials said.

Crews were still searching for the unaccounted for person as of 7 a.m.

This article will be updated.